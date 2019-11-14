JOHN KERRY LOCKLEAR

PROSPECT — Mr. John Kerry Locklear, "The John Locklear," 51, of 843 McMillan Road, Pembroke, was born June 23, 1968, in Laurinburg. He ascended to Glory on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at McLeod Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Elementary School. Visitaion will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Thompson's Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Glinda Locklear; a brother, Albert Locklear; and a grandmother. Reola McMillan.

Mr. Locklear is survived by a brother, Mr. Larry Morgan; a son, John M. Locklear (Alex); two granddaughters, Evan Clare, and Eden Lee; three uncles, Charles Lowry (Tulula), Lofty Mcmillan (Cherry), and Dan Mcmillan (Kathleen); caregivers and "sister" Nina (Gary) Anderson; nephews, Tyler Anderson, Fredrick Anderson, and Aaron Anderson; a special nephew, Jim Anderson; special aunt, Cathleen Revels "Aunt Cat"; and A host of extended family and friends.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.