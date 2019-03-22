JOHN MARVIN CARTER

PEMBROKE — Mr. John Marvin Carter, 74, of Pembroke, departed this life on March 21, 2019, at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Rose Carter; and his two sisters, Louise Carter Brooks, and Marilyn Roberts of Pembroke.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Barbara Carter of Pembroke; a sister, Sonya (Datra) Oxendine; two sons, John Marvin Carter Jr. (Lori) of Pembroke, and Joseph (Candita) Carter of Hope Mills; two daughters, Teresa (Roger) Willie of Arizona, and Amy (Patrick) Collins of Prospect; 10 grandchildren, John Edward Marshall Carter "Little John," and Mallorie Dial of Pembroke, Zachary Carter, Kali Carter, Mahala Carter and Colby Carter, all of Hope Mills, Seattle Willie and Jodi Willie of Arizona, and Leigh-Kendra Locklear and Justin Collins, of Pembroke; seven great-grandchildren; a very special friend, Gerald Maynor; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.