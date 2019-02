JOHN MCLEAN JR.

LAURINBURG — Mr. John McLean Jr., 73, of Laurinburg, died Feb. 24, 2019.

The visitation will be held Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel in Laurinburg.

The funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Upperroom Holiness Church in Bennettsville, S.C. The burial will follow at Stewartsville Cemetery in Laurinburg.

The survivors include a daughter, Wanda Barnes; and three sons, John McClean III, Gary McLean and Za'yn McLean-Mohammed.