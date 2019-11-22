JOHN MILTON JOHNSON

DURHAM — John Milton Johnson, of Durham, formally of Rowland, died Nov. 9.

He was born in Robeson County March 9, 1934, to Boyd A. Johnson and Cletus Thompson Johnson.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Boyd A. Johnson Jr.; sister-in-law, Margaret Brueggmann Johnson; and nephew, Boyd A. Johnson III.

He was a graduate of Rowland High School and received a bachelor's and master's degree in Library Science at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He worked for several years at N.C. State University Library and at Durham Technical Community College Library.

He is survived by a niece, three nephews and two lifelong friends, Sara Lee (Sellers) Stevens and Anne (Sellers) McGirt.

According to John Milton's wishes, his body has been donated to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.