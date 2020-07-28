JOHN THOMPSON DAVIS

LUMBERTON — Mr. John Thompson Davis, 75, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Lumberton. He was born on May 7, 1945 in Robeson County, to the late Rowland Davis and the late Sadie Rae Davis.

John served as a marine in Vietnam and was the owner and operator of John T's Electric.

John was married to his wife, Faye Sessoms Davis, for 44 years. He was the father to Sharon Leggett (Daniel) of Lumberton, Keith (Rebecca) of Lumberton, Eric (Anika) of Cameron, and the late Connie Davis. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Whitney, Brooke, Destiny, Brittany, Devin, Jordyn, and Jamieson; three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Weston, and Jackson; and his siblings, Faye Davis Floyd, and Winfred Davis, both of Lumberton, and Mary Ann Britt of Fairmont.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Phillips Family Cemetery on Lamb Road, Lumberton with Rev. Kevin Davis officiating.

