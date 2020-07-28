1/
John Thompson Davis
1945 - 2020
JOHN THOMPSON DAVIS

LUMBERTON — Mr. John Thompson Davis, 75, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Lumberton. He was born on May 7, 1945 in Robeson County, to the late Rowland Davis and the late Sadie Rae Davis.

John served as a marine in Vietnam and was the owner and operator of John T's Electric.

John was married to his wife, Faye Sessoms Davis, for 44 years. He was the father to Sharon Leggett (Daniel) of Lumberton, Keith (Rebecca) of Lumberton, Eric (Anika) of Cameron, and the late Connie Davis. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Whitney, Brooke, Destiny, Brittany, Devin, Jordyn, and Jamieson; three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Weston, and Jackson; and his siblings, Faye Davis Floyd, and Winfred Davis, both of Lumberton, and Mary Ann Britt of Fairmont.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Phillips Family Cemetery on Lamb Road, Lumberton with Rev. Kevin Davis officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.floydmortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Phillips Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. John was my School Mate and friend~~ Prayers are Lifted for the family~~
Donald K Allen
Friend
July 28, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayerd are with you. May the Lord comfort the family and watch over you during this difficult time. Thank you for your service Johnny and may you rest in peace in the heaven's
Annettz Smith
Family
July 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you Sharon. Love you all
Susan Britt
Family
