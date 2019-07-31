JOHN W. HARDIN

LUMBERTON — John W. Hardin, 83, of 11309 U.S. 301 North, departed this life on Saturday July 27, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Rev. James Demery and Rev. Derrick Allen officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 9720 U.S. 301 North, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Arrangements by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.