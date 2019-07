JOHN WALTER LEACH

LUMBERTON — John Walter Leach, 67, born March 21, 1952, to the late Walter and Mae Ella Leach, entered his heavenly home on June 26, 2019, in Lumberton,

The family will receive family friends at 1369 Emma Jane Road, St. Pauls. Donations for the family may be made to the Lumberton Police Department.

The viewing will be at Colvin Funeral Home of Lumberton on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be Wednesday at Lumberton Senior High School at 11 a.m.