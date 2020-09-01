JOHNATHAN DRAVIEN LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Johnathan Dravien Locklear, 23, was born June 25, 1997, and departed this life Aug. 29, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Johnathan is survived by a very special son, Daddy Baby-Kingston Zion Locklear; a life-changing best friend, girlfriend and life partner, Julea Bell; mother, Heather Justice; a brother, Jordan Cummings; a niece, Madilynn Cummings; father, Alton Ray Locklear Jr.; a brother, Aden Locklear; maternal grandmother, Vickie Swett; a great-grandfather, Saffo Jacobs; a paternal grandmother and grandfather, Mr. Alton and Delois Locklear; a brother, Josiah McNeill; an uncle, Daniel Wright; two aunts, Shonda Locklear and Tanya Chavis; and a host of cousins, Christopher Locklear, Noah and Noel Locklear, and many more.

Mr. Locklear was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Queen Esther Swett; and paternal great-grandmother and great-grandfather, Mr. Leo and Chestine Locklear; and a very special uncle, Kevin Locklear.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, with Rev. Dana Going officiating. Burial will follow at 194 Blueberry Circle, Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.