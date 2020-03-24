JOHNNY EUGENE HUNT SR.

FAIRMONT — Johnny Eugene Hunt Sr., 70, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Mr. Hunt was born June 7, 1949, in Robeson County.

Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his parents, Furman Oxendine and Annie Lee Hunt Oxendine; a daughter, Eugenia Joyce Hunt; and a brother, Michael Eugene Duncan.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis J. Hunt of the home; five sons, Johnny Hunt Jr. of Lumberton, Jody Hunt of Cary, Marty Hunt and wife, Bonnie, of Holly Ridge, Jonathan Hunt of Lumberton, and Jeremy Hunt and wife, Luz, of Fairmont; a daughter, Jeanne Deese and husband, Shawn, of Blacksburg, Virginia; a brother, Furman Mitchell Oxendine and wife, Lori, of Dunn; two sisters, Cathy Hardee and husband, Terry, of Lumberton, and Melissa Oxendine and husband, Mark, of Lumberton; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, Alyssa and husband, Michael, Ashton, Justine, Jeremy Jr., Mallory, and Alexis; three great-grandchildren, Michael Jr., Teagan, and Brielle; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Jacobs of Lumberton; and a great host of extended family, and friends.