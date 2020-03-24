JOHNNY EUGENE HUNT SR.

Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Ronnie & Sherry Locklear
  • "My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. Johnny..."
    - Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
Service Information
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC
28358
(910)-738-8144
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOHNNY EUGENE HUNT SR.

FAIRMONT — Johnny Eugene Hunt Sr., 70, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Mr. Hunt was born June 7, 1949, in Robeson County.

Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his parents, Furman Oxendine and Annie Lee Hunt Oxendine; a daughter, Eugenia Joyce Hunt; and a brother, Michael Eugene Duncan.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis J. Hunt of the home; five sons, Johnny Hunt Jr. of Lumberton, Jody Hunt of Cary, Marty Hunt and wife, Bonnie, of Holly Ridge, Jonathan Hunt of Lumberton, and Jeremy Hunt and wife, Luz, of Fairmont; a daughter, Jeanne Deese and husband, Shawn, of Blacksburg, Virginia; a brother, Furman Mitchell Oxendine and wife, Lori, of Dunn; two sisters, Cathy Hardee and husband, Terry, of Lumberton, and Melissa Oxendine and husband, Mark, of Lumberton; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, Alyssa and husband, Michael, Ashton, Justine, Jeremy Jr., Mallory, and Alexis; three great-grandchildren, Michael Jr., Teagan, and Brielle; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Jacobs of Lumberton; and a great host of extended family, and friends.
Published in The Robesonian from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.