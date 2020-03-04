JOHNNY LEE BRIGMAN SR.

FAIRMONT — Mr. Johnny Lee Brigman Sr., 86, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Greenbrier Assisted Living Facility in Fairmont.

He was born in Robeson County on Oct. 10, 1933, to the late Frank Brigman and the late Maude Owens Brigman.

He is survived by two sons, Johnny Lee Brigman Jr. of Clarkton, and John Gregory Brigman of Lumberton; and a daughter, Angela Parker of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in St. Pauls.

