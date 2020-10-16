1/1
Johnny Oxendine

JOHNNY OXENDINE

FAIRMONT — Johnny Oxendine, 48, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born April 2, 1972, in Robeson County. He was employed for over 30 years by Graphic Packaging International of Lumberton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Oxendine Sr. and Nora Mae (Clementine).

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Loura Ann Oxendine of the home; a daughter, Latoya Hunt (Nathaniel Williams Jr.) of Lumberton; three brothers, Norman Oxendine Jr. of Fairmont, Elvis Shell Oxendine of Pembroke, and Norman "Rabbit" Oxendine Jr. of Fairmont; three sisters, Amy Oxendine, Shelby Oxendine and Snowdie Brewer, all of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Amya, Aaliyah and Aiden; two special nieces, Alisha Oxendine and Nora Oxendine; two special nephews, Jimmy Bartley and James "Big Boy" Bartley; a lifelong friend who was closer than a brother, Clarence "Peanut" Jacobs; and a host of other relatives and special friends.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 207 Industrial Drive, Fairmont.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family request that everyone please wear a mask.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
