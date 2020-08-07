JOHNNY RICHARD JOHNSON

LUMBERTON — Beloved husband, father and friend, Johnny Richard Johnson, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

He was born Feb. 12, 1937, to Richard L. and Vara E. Johnson in Angier. Growing up, he was active in his church and athletics.

He graduated in 1955 from Angier High School, where he was all-county in both basketball and baseball, along with being the Student Body president during his senior year. After high school, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1959, where he was the first alternate for the Morehead Scholarship and played baseball for the Diamond Heels, pitching his junior and senior years. During this time, he never lost a game and at the end of his senior year he finished the season with the third lowest earned average in the entire NCAA Division I. He also played minor league baseball for two years. It was during his junior year that he began dating Laura "Mickey" Taylor, whom he eventually married on June 19, 1960. He was a devoted husband and a loving and supportive father to his two children, Rick and Kelli.

After he hung up his glove and spikes, he went to work for the Social Security Administration, where he would work for the next 40 years. After moving around a lot in the beginning of his career, he finally settled down in Lumberton with his family in 1969, where he remained until his retirement as a district manager in 2010. During his career, he won numerous awards and recognitions, including Top District Office twice and Top District Manager for the entire Southeastern District. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, reading and playing golf. Though his playing days were long over, he remained an avid sports enthusiast and could frequently be found at UNC football and baseball games.

Despite his many accomplishments and achievements in his life, he remained a very humble person with a deep faith who prioritized his life around God, family and friends. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lumberton since 1970, where he would regularly teach Sunday School, lead Bible studies and served multiple tenures as a deacon, including chairman. He also spent time assisting with Meals on Wheels as he was always finding ways to serve others.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura "Mickey" T. Johnson of the home; his son, Johnny Richard "Rick" Johnson Jr. and wife, Christine, of Lexington; his daughter, Kelli Johnson Daniel and husband, Michael, of Durham; and his only grandchild, Johnny Richard "Trey" Johnson III.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Angier Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Tim Little officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to: the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 606 N. Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358; or Angier Memorial Cemetery Fund, c/o Carol Langdon, P.O. Box 1348, Angier, N.C. 27501.

