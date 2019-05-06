JONATHAN "ISAAC" FREEMAN

LUMBERTON — Baby boy Jonathan "Isaac" Freeman passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He is survived by his parents, Heath and Anna S. Freeman of the home; paternal grandparents, Al and Donna Freeman of Lumberton; maternal grandparents, Danny and Vivian Sholar of White Oak; paternal great-grandmother, Sara Freeman of Lumberton; maternal great-grandmother, Lib Sessoms of White Oak; and numerous aunts, uncles, and special friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hog Swamp Baptist Church in Lumberton with Rev. Tony Ward officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church and other times at the home. Burial will be private.

