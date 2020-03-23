Jonathan Ray Jacobs

Obituary
JONATHAN RAY JACOBS

MEBANE — Jonathan Ray Jacobs, 35, beloved husband, father, son, brother and son-in-law, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Suzanne Jacobs; son, Derek Ray Jacobs, and daughter, Lacey Rose Jacobs; father, Ray Jacobs, and mother, Wanda Jacobs; brother, Joseph M. Jacobs and wife, Carly Jo Jacobs; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Nancy Barbour; niece and nephew, Reagan Rae and Gunner Brooks Jacobs; and several aunts, uncles and cousins that he loved.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Public viewing for Jonathan will be Friday at McClure Funeral Home in Mebane from noon to 5 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.


Published in The Robesonian from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
