JONNAFER C. HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jonnafer Chad Hunt, 20, of Lumberton, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in a tragic automobile accident.

Mr. Hunt was born in Cumberland County on Aug. 16, 1999. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Franklin Prevatte.

He is survived by his mother of the home, Rebecca Prevatte Hunt; his father, Jonnafer Hunt; a brother, Justin Hunt; a sister, Hannah Hunt; his grandmother of the home, Debbie Prevatte; a special friend and uncle of the home, Frankie Prevatte; his grandparents, Charles and Shirlean Hunt; and a host of relatives, and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hunt Family cemetery with Rev. Timmy Tyner officiating.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.