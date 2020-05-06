JOSELYN "SALLY" ARRINGTON SHOOTERROWLAND — Mrs. Joselyn "Sally" Arrington Shooter, of Rowland, was born on Nov. 10, 1937, in Robeson County, to the late Crawford and Josephine Arrington and departed this life on May 5, 2020, completing her journey of 82 years. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Billy Powell. Mrs. Shooter leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Marvin "Buddy" Shooter of the home; her children, Sheila Van Dyke of Rowland, Lynn Marthers (Wesley) of Little Rock, South Carolina, Joy McCall (Jimmy) of Rowland, Sheri S. Bullock (Jim) of Rowland, Carol Redman (Chris) of Wilmington, Mike Shooter of Castle Hayne, and Pam Solari (Scott) of Wilmington; two sisters, Peggy Carmichael of Dillon, South Carolina, and Polly Lee of Tennessee; a brother, William Arrington of Dillon, South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Rowland at P.O. Box 397 Rowland, N.C. 28383; or Rowland Fire and Rescue at P.O. Box 805 Rowland, N.C. 28383. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.



