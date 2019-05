JOSEPH C. OXENDINE

LUMBERTON — Joseph C. Oxendine, 71, of Lumberton, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Assembly of God Church in Lumberton. Burial will follow the service at the family cemetery in Rowland.

The visitation is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton.