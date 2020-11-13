1/1
Joseph Earl Lowry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOSEPH LOWRY

PEMBROKE — Joseph Earl Lowry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the University of North Carolina Memorial Hospital. He passed peacefully into the arms of our Savior.

The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Anna Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, gardening, tractors, old cars and especially anything old.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Flora Margaret Lowry; two sons, Jerry Lowry and Edward Lowry; two grandsons, Jared Lowry (Britt), and Dustin Lowry; and a host of family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved