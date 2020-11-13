JOSEPH LOWRY

PEMBROKE — Joseph Earl Lowry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the University of North Carolina Memorial Hospital. He passed peacefully into the arms of our Savior.

The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Anna Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, gardening, tractors, old cars and especially anything old.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Flora Margaret Lowry; two sons, Jerry Lowry and Edward Lowry; two grandsons, Jared Lowry (Britt), and Dustin Lowry; and a host of family and friends.