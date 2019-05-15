JOSEPH L. BULLARD

ROWLAND — Mr. Joseph Lane Bullard, 33, of Rowland, died May 12, 2019.

He was born Aug. 2, 1985, in Lumberton, the son of Wilbert and Brenda Bullard. He attended First Apostolic Church in Rowland, and was a 2006 graduate of Purnell Swett High School.

Mr. Bullard is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ed Brayboy and Wilbert Bullard; and also his grandmother, Margaret Bullard.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Wilbert and Brenda Bullard of Rowland; his sisters/best friends, Monica and Jeff Goins Jr., and Toshe Bullard and David E. Canady Jr. of Pembroke; he is also survived by his niece, Alexus T. Canady; three nephews, Nathaniel Bullard, Josiah Locklear, and Jeff "JW" Goins; his grandmother, Mary Brayboy; grandfather, Rufuse Strickland; several aunts, uncles, cousins, church members; as well as a special aunt and uncle, Kathy and Robbie Oxendine of Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Apostolic Church on Henry Berry Road, Rowland, with Rev. Earl Chavis and Rev. Lawrence Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.