JOSEPH LEROY WATSON JR.

STOKESDALE — Joseph Leroy Watson Jr., 66, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital.

A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Monday at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home prior to the service. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.

A Robeson County native, Joseph was born on Sept. 27, 1953, to the late Joseph Leroy and Mary Edge Watson Sr. He was a dedicated family man, a loving husband, and a hard worker. He retired from Cheerwine Bottling Company after 36 years of service. Joseph loved fishing, NASCAR and the Tar Heels. He also enjoyed working outside and loved his dog, Honeybun.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Joey" Watson III; and his sister, Mary Linda Henson Watson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Williams Watson of the home; his daughter, Amber Watson of Greensboro; his brother, Billy Watson (Brenda) of Statesville; his sisters, Elaine Sides (John) of Tennessee, and Gail Shoemaker (Mark) of Stone Point; and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joseph Watson, Jr.