Joseph Leroy Watson Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOSEPH LEROY WATSON JR.

STOKESDALE — Joseph Leroy Watson Jr., 66, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital.

A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Monday at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home prior to the service. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.

A Robeson County native, Joseph was born on Sept. 27, 1953, to the late Joseph Leroy and Mary Edge Watson Sr. He was a dedicated family man, a loving husband, and a hard worker. He retired from Cheerwine Bottling Company after 36 years of service. Joseph loved fishing, NASCAR and the Tar Heels. He also enjoyed working outside and loved his dog, Honeybun.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Joey" Watson III; and his sister, Mary Linda Henson Watson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Williams Watson of the home; his daughter, Amber Watson of Greensboro; his brother, Billy Watson (Brenda) of Statesville; his sisters, Elaine Sides (John) of Tennessee, and Gail Shoemaker (Mark) of Stone Point; and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joseph Watson, Jr. and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC 27025
(336) 548-9606
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved