JOSEPHINE L. LOCKLEAR

FAIRMONT — Dr. Josephine L. Locklear, 76, of Fairmont, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

She was born July 7, 1943, in Robeson County, to the late Edward Joe Locklear and the late Betty Ruth Brooks Locklear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Earl Cranston Strickland; and a sister, Mona Kaye Locklear.

Dr. Locklear was a retired educator of 34 years with the Public Schools of Robeson County, serving as principal for the last eight years. She was a lifelong member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Hervie Locklear of the home; a son, Jason P. Locklear of the home; three daughters, Deena Locklear (Bradley) of Fairmont, Melanie Strickland Hunt of Pembroke, and Millicent Strickland Collins (Mark) of Prospect; a brother, David Micheal Locklear (Sandra) of Fairmont; three sisters, Effie Locklear Benjamin (Arthur) of Lumberton, Vanessa Rose Locklear of Lumberton, and Shelia Anne Locklear and friend, Lynn, of Fairmont; six grandchildren, Soraya Locklear, Stinson Locklear, Cetera Hunt, Kayla Hunt, Asa Locklear, and Maya Collins; and a great-grandchild, Buchanan Jacobs.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Hunt and Dr. Rev. Mike Cummings officiating.

Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at floydmortuary.net.