JOSEPHINE LOCKLEAR RANSOM (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Locklear & Son Funeral Home
916 Union Chapel Rd
Pembroke, NC
28372
(910)-521-4149
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Lumbee Memorial Gardens
Obituary
JOSEPHINE LOCKLEAR RANSOM

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Josephine Locklear Ransom, 91, born Feb. 12, 1928, departed this life on Aug. 18, 2019.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Berea Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Ransom leaves behind three sons, Mr. Gary Brent Locklear (Lorre), Mr. David Glenn Locklear (Stacy), and Mr. Earl Stacy Ransom Jr. (Emily); five daughters, Mrs. Sandra Oxendine (Henry), Mrs. Linda Jones (Larry), Mrs. Pearl Stroud (Ted), Mrs. Holly Bartley (Randy), and Ms. Wanda Ransom; a sister, Ms. Catherine Locklear; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Berea Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
