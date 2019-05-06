JOSEPHUS LOCKLEAR

ROWLAND — Mr. Josephus "Joe" Locklear, 90, of 322 Midway Road, Rowland, N.C., was born on March 5, 1929, and entered into his heavenly home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Southeastern Hospice House surrounded by his family.

He is preceded by his parents, Mr. Jessie James and Mrs. Downie Locklear; his wives,Mrs. Joyce D. Locklear and Mrs. Joyce B. Locklear; a son, Mr. Michael L. Locklear; two granddaughters, Nicolette and Hilary Jacobs; and son-in-law, Willie W. Jacobs, Jr.

He is survived by his children, Ms. Vanessa L. Jacobs, Ms. Ramona L. Clark, Ms. Jennifer C. Locklear and Mr. Joseph K. Locklear (Jeannine); six grandchildren, Andrew (April), Adrenia, Michael Jr. (Amber), Margaret (Alex), Garrett and Derwin (Connie); nine great-grandchildren, AJ, Wyatt, Wryder, Jacob, Jayla, Josiah, Adrianna and Shianiah; a dedicated caregiver, Mrs. Carol Jones; and a special family friend, Mrs. Teresa Lowery.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Joe has requested that donations be sent to the Gibeon's International towards the purchase of Bibles.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church located at 1942 Sampson Road, Rowland, N.C., 28383. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Revs. Thomas Oxendine, Manford Locklear and Roger Adkins.

Services entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.