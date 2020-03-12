JOSHUA LA'MIKE CUMMINGS

ROWLAND — Joshua La'Mike Cummings, 29, of Rowland, was born March 13, 1990. Joshua departed our presence March 8, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Harvest Ministries. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Bradford and Mable Cummings.

He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Mike Cummings (April); his mother, Kimberly Oxendine (Jessie); a daughter, Natelie Nicole Cummings; two stepdaughters, Nevaeh Locklear and Arianna Jones; their mother, Michia Renee; a sister, Monica Leanne Jacobs, and brother-in-law, Justin Jacobs; two stepbrothers, Harlon and Dusty; two stepsisters, Chloe and Kirston; 10 nieces and nephews, Leonah, Kristy, Karmine, Roman, Jase, Kashton, Hailey, Dustin Jr., David and Daylon; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.