JOSIE HELEN TAYLOR

ST. PAULS — Josie Helen Taylor, 89, of St. Pauls, lovingly known as "Mama Jo," passed away Dec. 10, 2019, in the presence of loved ones.

Mama Jo was born in Robeson County on March 28, 1930, to the late Furman M. and Addie C. Parnell. She was one of seven children — E.M., Bonnie, Wendell, Maxine, Rose and Sue. Preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Taylor, she is survived by two daughters, Victoria Ann Scott of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Tammy Kay Taylor of St. Pauls; and a sister, Sue Polcyn of Acton, California.

Mama Jo will be remembered for her sense of humor and practical jokes. She loved playing Zilch and always won playing Rummy. She loved watching wrestling, cheering for the Atlanta Braves and trying her luck at scratch off tickets. We will cherish these memories until we see her again.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls, with a funeral service being held Friday at 1 p.m. at The Life Center. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.