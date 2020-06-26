JOY A. MCLEAN

CHAPEL HILL — Joy A. McLean, 54, a former resident of Fairmont, died recently at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill.

She was the daughter of the late Lanes Edward McLean and Annie McNair McLean, both educators in the Robeson County school system. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School and received a degree in Political Science and Early Childhood Education from N.C. A&T State University.

Funeral services will be announced by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.