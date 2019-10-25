JOYCELYN JUNE HERATH MEGEL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Joycelyn June Herath Megel, 90, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

She was born in Newton County, Ind., on June 19, 1929, to the late Harold Herath and the late Gertrude Herath.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Megel; a brother, Harold Ray Herath; and a sister, Priscilla Moody.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Raff and wife, Jolene, of Crawfordsville, Ind., and Randy Raff and wife, JoAn, of Avon, Ind.; three stepdaughters, Paula Roach and husband, Ron, of Lumberton, Karlene Sheesley, of Winston-Salem, and Carol Bauer, of Chicago, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel, 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton, with Rev. David Ruth officiating.

