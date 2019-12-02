JUANITA O. LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Juanita O. Locklear, 92, passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

She was born Oct. 26, 1927, to the late Giles and Charity Locklear Oxendine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Ashford Locklear; her siblings, Ms. Crida Mae Lowery, Ms. Adief Bell Oxendine, Mr. George Pate Oxendine, Ms. Heannie Ransom, and Mr. Curley Oxendine; and stepchildren, Mr. Harry Locklear, Ms. Carol Young, and Ms. Patty Brayboy.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Oxendine, Bro. Ronnie Elk, Bro. Timothy P. Locklear and Dr. Julie Crain officiating. Entombment will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and loved ones. Her spirit of generosity lives in us all.

Her career at Pembroke State University began as a library assistant. She retired as the director of the Native American Resource Center, now known as the Museum of the Southeast American Indian. She was a faithful member of her church, and an active member of the choir, the women's group, and the military prayer support group. Most folks knew her as "Ms. Juanita," and many of us knew her as "Aunt Nita." While she did not birth any children, she was a momma to many.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.