JUANITA PARNELL

LUMBERTON — Juanita Parnell, 91, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center in Lumberton.

She was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Nance and Ruby Willoughby Nance; her husband, Alfred Parnell; a son, Alfred Parnell Jr.; and a sister, Anetha Blackwell.

Ms. Parnell is survived by a daughter-in-law, Becky Parnell of Lumberton; a granddaughter, Stephanie Parnell of Lumberton; two brothers, Murphy Nance, and Bill Nance and wife, Bea, all of Lumberton; a sister, Cletus Hickman of Lumberton; a brother-in-law, Earl Blackwell of Lumberton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be Thursday prior to the service from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel, 809 E. Fifth St., Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held Thursday at Floyd Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m. with Revs. Jackie Spillers and Robert Britt officiating.

Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.