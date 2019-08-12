JUDIA BRITT MEARES

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Judia Britt Meares, 70, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Woodhaven Nursing Center.

She was born in Robeson County on April 5, 1949, to the late Lawrence Britt and the late Retha Patterson Britt. She was formerly employed as an office manager for Farm Bureau Insurance Co.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Janice Pate.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald E. Meares of the home; a daughter, Rhonda J. Meares of the home; four brothers, David Britt (Connie) of Lumberton, Wayne Britt (Kathy) of Charlotte, Robert Britt (Shelley) of Tennessee, and Donnie Britt of Lumberton; a sister, Cindy Cahoon (Jerry) of Lumberton; special friends, David Wagoner, and Debbie Williams; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clybonville Baptist Church in Lumberton. The service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Austin Chappell officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

