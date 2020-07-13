1/1
JUDITH TOWNSEND BASS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JUDITH TOWNSEND BASS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Judith Townsend Bass, 92, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Robeson County on Jan. 17, 1928, to the late J.S. Townsend and the late Lela Mae Covington Townsend. She was a member of West Lumberton Baptist Church for over 2o years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vardell Bass; two brothers, J.S. Townsend Jr., and Harold Townsend; and a sister, Grace Warwick.

She is survived by a son, Charles Bass (Peggy) of Lumberton; two daughters, Donna B. Bentley (Ken Hodge) of Shallotte, and Lynn B. Elkert (Paul) of Wilmington; and four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Rick Foreman officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses of Liberty Hospice and to Judy Allen, Joanne Townsend and Debbie Brayboy for all of their loving care, compassion and friendship.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved