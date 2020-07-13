JUDITH TOWNSEND BASS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Judith Townsend Bass, 92, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Robeson County on Jan. 17, 1928, to the late J.S. Townsend and the late Lela Mae Covington Townsend. She was a member of West Lumberton Baptist Church for over 2o years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vardell Bass; two brothers, J.S. Townsend Jr., and Harold Townsend; and a sister, Grace Warwick.

She is survived by a son, Charles Bass (Peggy) of Lumberton; two daughters, Donna B. Bentley (Ken Hodge) of Shallotte, and Lynn B. Elkert (Paul) of Wilmington; and four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Rick Foreman officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses of Liberty Hospice and to Judy Allen, Joanne Townsend and Debbie Brayboy for all of their loving care, compassion and friendship.

