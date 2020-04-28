JUDY HUNT

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Judy Hunt, 69, of 1566 Horne Camp Road, Fairmont, was born Aug. 9, 1950, to the late Hazley Hunt and Jeanette Brewer Hunt. She entered her eternal rest on Monday, April 27, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harold Hunt of the home; two daughters, Shannon J. Maynor (Roy) of Rowland, and Dana S. Hunt-Terry (Al) of Clio, South Carolina; four granddaughters, Soleil J. Maynor, Nakaiya T. Hunt, Mackenzie J. Maynor, and Myra J. Hunt; three brothers, Ronald Hunt (Regina), Lamond Hunt (Sara) of Fairmont, and William Gary Hunt of Lumberton; three sisters, Janie H. Conn (Peter) of Charlotte, Rebecca H. Ward (Lawrence), and Betty L. Hunt of Lumberton; a host of special nieces, nephews and other family and friends; as well as a special friend, Cynthia B. Locklear.

Mrs. Judy was a phenomenal caregiver, nurturer and cook. She loved her family dearly and gave much of herself to make sure everyone was happy. She was deeply loved and will be missed beyond measure.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Holiness Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Michael Cummings and Rev. Timmie Sampson officiating.