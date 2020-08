JUDY LANE OXENDINE

ROWLAND — Ms. Judy Lane Oxendine, 64, of 835 West Boyce Road, died July 29, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

Friends may visit with the family from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

The funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at the Missionary Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Johnny Walters officiating. Burial will then follow in Oxendine Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road.