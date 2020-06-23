JULIA CATHERINE THOMPSON

ROWLAND — Julia Catherine Thompson, 83, of Rowland, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born on June 14, 1937, Catherine was the daughter of Joseph Maxwell Cook and Linnie H. Cook.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kay McCallum and husband, Stuart J. McCallum, of Rowland; her son, James E. Thompson of Orrum; and her grandson, James Hunter Thompson. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy C. Whittington of Rowland; and nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara A. Herring, of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Catherine was a lifelong member of Oakland Methodist Church in Hamer, South Carolina. She worked many years as a retail associate who was remembered by all for her kindness, sense of humor and her beautiful smile.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m at the Rowland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oakland Methodist Church in Hamer, South Carolina, and to Scotland Regional Hospice in Laurinburg, 910-276-7176.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.