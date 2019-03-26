JULIA ELIZABETH MOODY BRITT

CHARLOTTE — Julia Elizabeth Moody Britt, 83, died March 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte of complications from COPD and influenza.

Born Oct. 30, 1935, in Sylva, Julia was the daughter of Lily (Calloway) Moody Cabe and Charles Truman Moody. After graduating as valedictorian of Franklin High School, she attended Western Carolina Universit,y where she received a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism with high honors. Julia was also listed in 1957 Who's Who in Colleges and Universities. She earned a master's degree in Guidance and English at UNC-Chapel Hill.

After teaching a year at East Mecklenburg High School, she married her college sweetheart, William M. Britt of Rowland and together they taught for the Army's Dependent Schools from 1960-63 while living in France and Germany. This experience piqued her lifelong love of travel. Her daughter Bronwyn was born in Germany. Two years later, the family returned to the U.S. and settled in Knoxville, Tenn., where twin sons James and Jeffrey were born..

In 1978, Julia reentered the profession in Charlotte at Carmel Academy and chaired the English Department. Her independent school career continued at Charlotte Country Day, where she established an exceptional reputation teaching honors and advanced placement courses in American Literature and Composition.

Her many friends will cherish their memories of her effervescent personality, keen observations, critical insights, courage, wit and caring.

She is survived by her daughter, Bronwyn Springer (Adam) of New Jersey; sons, W. James Britt, and Jeffrey M. Britt of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Helen A. Britt of Stuttgart, Germany, and Jeffrey M. Britt Jr., of Mars Hill; sister, Marjorie Menefee of Tamarac, Fla.; sister-in-law, Sarah Britt Scott of Lumberton; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service in Rowland at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, Charlotte Country Day School or a .