JULIA SMITH MCLAURIN

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Julia Smith McLaurin, of Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Walter Wayne Smith. Fifteen years later, she married Earl McLaurin (Earl's Jewelry) and they enjoyed 15 great years together.

She is survived by her two sons, Walter Ray Smith of Edisto Island, S.C., and F. Ronald Smith of Charlotte; two daughters-in-law; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a large extended family and many friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the church. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and the great and caring staff at Woodhaven Nursing Center that made our mother's last days as good as they could possibly be.

A special thanks to Frances Lamb Smith and the Lamb family for all their care to mother and our deep appreciation to her dear friend Carmen Hayes and her wonderful caregiver, Ms. Lula Gaddy.

