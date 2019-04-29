Julice Jones Clark

JULICE JONES CLARK

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Julice Jones Clark, 72, of 319 Vanessa Drive in Pembroke, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock Church of God with Bishop David Whitely, Rev. Roosevelt Scott and Pastor Dean Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in the Tribal Mound Cemetery on Deep Branch Road, Pembroke.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at The Rock Church of God, 2209 W. Carthage Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
