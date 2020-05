Or Copy this URL to Share

BETHEA PEMBROKE — Julius Beatrice Bethea, 97, of Pembroke, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Glenflora assisted living facility. The visitation is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hills Chapel, 302 N. Main St. in Fairmont. A private burial will follow the visitation. Hills Funeral Home.



