June Carol Bledsoe Huling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JUNE CAROL BLEDSOE HULING

SAVANNAH, Ga. — June Carol Bledsoe Huling, 71, of Savannah, Georgia, passed peacefully on May 30, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side.

June Carol was born in Lumberton, to the late Judson Manly Bledsoe Jr. and Edith Pridgen Bledsoe Lovette.

She loved caring for children and earned her Master's of Education from East Carolina University. Her passion eventually led her to Georgia, where she fell for "the man next door," Sidney Huling. She spent the majority of her 30-plus-years teaching career in the Savannah Chatham County Public School system as a substitute teacher. In her retirement years, her most cherished role was "Nana" to her beautiful granddaughters. June Carol was a faithful member of Port Wentworth United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the Senior Center.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Dennis Lovette; and a brother, Mack Bledsoe.

She is survived by her husband, Sidney Huling; a daughter, Sydney Carol Tipton (Andrew) of Savannah, Georgia; two grandchildren, Grace and Aurelia Tipton; three brothers, Wayne Bledsoe (Kathy), Hugh Bryan Bledsoe (Debby), and Charles Bledsoe of Lumberton; and, of course, her beloved dog, Sara.

The visitation services were Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bradley Powers
June 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Mary Goggans
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved