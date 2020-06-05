JUNE CAROL BLEDSOE HULING

SAVANNAH, Ga. — June Carol Bledsoe Huling, 71, of Savannah, Georgia, passed peacefully on May 30, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side.

June Carol was born in Lumberton, to the late Judson Manly Bledsoe Jr. and Edith Pridgen Bledsoe Lovette.

She loved caring for children and earned her Master's of Education from East Carolina University. Her passion eventually led her to Georgia, where she fell for "the man next door," Sidney Huling. She spent the majority of her 30-plus-years teaching career in the Savannah Chatham County Public School system as a substitute teacher. In her retirement years, her most cherished role was "Nana" to her beautiful granddaughters. June Carol was a faithful member of Port Wentworth United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the Senior Center.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Dennis Lovette; and a brother, Mack Bledsoe.

She is survived by her husband, Sidney Huling; a daughter, Sydney Carol Tipton (Andrew) of Savannah, Georgia; two grandchildren, Grace and Aurelia Tipton; three brothers, Wayne Bledsoe (Kathy), Hugh Bryan Bledsoe (Debby), and Charles Bledsoe of Lumberton; and, of course, her beloved dog, Sara.

The visitation services were Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West.