JUSTIN "CODY" HUNTMAXTON — Justin "Cody" Hunt, 30, of 1875 Elrod Road, Maxton, was born on April 21, 1990, and departed this life on April 21, 2020. The funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday at Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Locklear Family Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Wilbert Locklear; and three special uncles, Devon Jones, Jessie Locklear and Ronald Locklear. Leaving to cherish his memory is a daughter, Maddison Hunt; a son, Easton Hunt; his parents, Stoney and Keysha Locklear; three brothers, Mark, Austin and Adam; five sisters, Hannah, Lexi, Ashley, Brandy and Jessica; a special aunt, Terrie Hunt; special cousin, Luke; special great-uncle, Jennings Locklear; grandparents, Peggy and Tony Baker, Vardell and Shelia Hunt, and Delois Locklear; and a host of relatives and friends.

Published in The Robesonian from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
