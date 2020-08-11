1/1
Karen Anne (Rogers) Adams
1952 - 2020
KAREN ANNE ROGERS ADAMS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Karen Anne Rogers Adams, 67, of Lumberton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Mount Kisco, Westchester County, New York, to the late Allan Darrow Rogers and the late Florence Elizabeth Browns Rogers.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. John Ingram Adams, of the home; her son, Allan Rogers Adams and his wife, Whitney McFarland Adams; her daughter, Ashley Adams Brown and her husband, Zachary Douglas Brown; her granddaughter, Hayden Grace Brown; and her sister, Robin Rogers Taylor and her husband, Joseph Wright Taylor III.

Karen was a schoolteacher for many years in Robeson County. She taught French, English, History, Political Science and various other courses for elementary through high school grade levels. She exemplified the teaching profession by outfitting her classrooms with unique literature and artifacts, utilizing thought-provoking lesson plans, and painting murals for the children at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School and J.C. Hargrave Elementary School. She also had many lifelong mentorships with previous students, which gave her great joy.

Karen was active in the community throughout her life through Junior Service League, floral arrangement clubs and competitions, leading Girl Scout troops, and fostering dogs for the blind. Throughout her life she was unwavering in her faith. She was an active member of the Antioch Baptist Church and a strong supporter of their food bank, along with the My Refuge Food Bank.

She truly had a passion for making a difference in the lives of others. Above all else, she was a fiercely loyal friend and sister, a wonderfully tender mother and an amazingly loving wife. She will be missed by all those who had the chance to know her.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Lumberton, with Rev. Dodd officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family, unfortunately, will not receive friends at this time. If you are unable to attend the memorial service, you may attend remotely by dialing into FM 88.1 on your radio locally. A private graveside service in Wilmington will follow for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Millie Schembechler Memorial Cancer Research Fund No. 724438 through the University of Michigan to help research and battle Adrenal Cancer.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss , Glenn and I send our condolences, your family is in our prayers. God is near to the broken-hearted.
Shirlene Fields
Friend
August 11, 2020
Karen will be remembered by us as a kind, gentle woman.
Sending heartfelt sympathy to John, Allan and Ashley.
Jerry and Wandre Elkins
Friend
August 11, 2020
Such a sweet lady
Sharon Hudler
Friend
August 11, 2020
Karen was a beautiful person ... inside and out. She will always be with us.
Patsy Hoch
Family
