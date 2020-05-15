Jeff, Sharon, and family: we all loved Karon ever since the Edwards became our neighbors on Fargo Drive. It was so hard to tell the Twins apart! We were blessed that God moved you in next door to us. We will miss Karon tremendously, but we know she's flashing that beautiful smile to Jesus now. She smiled no matter how she was feeling at the time. We will continue to pray for you all, may God bring you comfort only He can provide. We love you all!

Terry Trask Olson

Friend