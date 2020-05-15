Karon Prince
1962 - 2020
KARON PRINCELUMBERTON — Karon Prince, 57, passed away, after an extended cancer journey, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her loving husband, Jeff, and her twin sister, Sharon, both by her side. She was born in Fayetteville on June 21, 1962. She married the love of her life, Jeff, on May 19, 1984. They met at college on Nov. 19, 1980, and that's where their love story began. Their love for each other was unique. They shared the joys of water skiing, boating and the beach. He took her to Disney World in November 1984. Visiting Cinderella's Castle made a lasting impression on them both. Jeff was her Prince Charming and treated her like a princess their entire married life. She and her identical twin, Sharon, had a strong bond. They shared the Christian faith and had similar interests, such as the beach and beautiful clothes. They often dressed alike, frequently buying the same clothes even when shopping separately. They both worked at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for several years and frequently ate lunch together. She graduated from Douglas Byrd Senior High School in 1980 and Pembroke State University (now UNCP) in 1984. She liked helping others and found great satisfaction as a hospital social worker until her illness forced her to end her career in November 2016. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lumberton and enjoyed helping with Operation Christmas Child. She was a member of Lumberton Women's Club, Petal Pushers and Junior Service League. Special thanks to Team Karon, and especially Debby Grice, a lifelong friend who was always there to do whatever was needed to help her through the arduous cancer journey. Debby always made her laugh and smile. Their bond was like no other. There were others, too many to mention, who also encouraged her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Johnson; and her father, Edward Franklin Edwards. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Cliff Prince of the home; her siblings, twin sister Sharon Hemingway (Mike) of Fayetteville, a brother, Frank Edwards (Shirley) of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and a sister, Debbie Minnick (Buddy) of Fayetteville; a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; her mother-in-law, Shirley Prince of High Point, who Karon considered her "other mother;" and Lauren Cook, who was like a daughter to her. A private graveside service will be held at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery, 2881 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358; Fill Your Bucket List Foundation, P.O. Box 806, Cary, N.C. 27512; or to Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center, 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, N.C., 28304. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.

Published in The Robesonian from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

17 entries
May 15, 2020
Karen was such a kind beauty always wearing a smile! My heart hurts for her beautiful twin and her family who I know miss her so much. Sending my best love and prayers.
Robin Touw
Friend
May 15, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Karon at CFV in Fayetteville. She always had a smile on her face and her laugh was contagious...I can still hear it now! She was a beautiful person not only on the outside but inside too.

Jennifer McIntosh
Jennifer McIntosh
Coworker
May 15, 2020
I am so sorry about karon,praying for you and her family that God will wrap his arms around you all.
Betty Sessoms
Friend
May 15, 2020
Karen always radiated happiness. When together Karen and Sharon brought smiles galore. You could see there love for each other and God. Karen you will be missed.
Rebecca Wade
Friend
May 15, 2020
We are heartbroken at Karons passing. She fought a tough battle with dignity and grace. She always had a smile on her face! Jeff, her Prince Charming, we love you. Sharon, we cant imagine how difficult this is for you but we will keep you in our prayers as well and send our love. Hope Mickey and Minnie have a liaisons in heaven! We will miss her on this end but so glad she is in the arms of our loving Lord!
Patti and Merel Utley
May 15, 2020
Jeff, our love and prayers are with you! So thankful that we serve a God of all comfort!
Sue and Sammy Cox
Friend
May 15, 2020
Jeff I am so sorry
Teri Wilber
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Ive known Karon and Sharon since we were young girls playing in the creek near their house on Fargo Dr. We loved to catch tad poles! We graduated from high school together and you could always see joy on their faces! I havent lived in NC for twenty years but I know all around will miss the smiling face of Karon! God must have needed this special child home for some reason. Love to you Sharon.
Anita Tart/ Brillant
Friend
May 15, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Karon Prince during this most difficult time. Please accept my most sincere condolences and may God ease the pain of your loss.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
May 15, 2020
Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers during this time and in the days ahead.
Bonnie Wilson
Friend
May 15, 2020
Sharon may God bless you and your family, always. My mom's epithet reads" Departed from this earth to be reunited in Heaven". Remember that when you think of Karon. Love you!!!
Helen Haire
Friend
May 15, 2020
Jeff, we are so sorry to hear of Karons passing. I know she will be missed by many. May she RIP. Prayers for Jeff and all her family
Monroe and Donna Williams
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
Our condolences to the entire family.
Debbie Hemingway
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
William and Shelby Holt
Family
May 15, 2020
Jeff, Sharon, and family: we all loved Karon ever since the Edwards became our neighbors on Fargo Drive. It was so hard to tell the Twins apart! We were blessed that God moved you in next door to us. We will miss Karon tremendously, but we know she's flashing that beautiful smile to Jesus now. She smiled no matter how she was feeling at the time. We will continue to pray for you all, may God bring you comfort only He can provide. We love you all!
Terry Trask Olson
Friend
May 15, 2020
Prayers extended during this time of transition
Doris Hamilton
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Keeping you and Karons family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Susan Shaw
Friend
