KATHERINE WOLINKSKI

MAXTON — Katherine Wolinkski, 96, of U.S. 74 West. died Sunday May 19, 2019, at Morrison Manor.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.