KATHLEEN LINDSAY

RAYNHAM — Mrs. Kathleen Lindsay, 89, of Raynham, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Robeson County on May 10, 1930, to the late Edna Ethel Kinlaw. Kathleen, along with her husband, the late Clyde Murray Lindsay Sr., founded C.M. Lindsay & Sons, Inc. She was a member of Purvis-Raynham Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for years. She was also a member of the Long Leaf Pine and a Raynham Council member for 30 years.

Along with her mother and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Lindsay Waddell; a son, William Gary Lindsay; a daughter-in-law, Donna Lindsay; a grandson, Chad Allen Arnette; and two brothers, Elbert Britt, and Ronnie Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Clyde M. Lindsay Jr. (Mary), and Michael "Mike" Lindsay Sr. (Cindy); her daughters, Debra Arnette (Allen), Kim LindsayFipps, and Lisa Young (Joey); four grandsons, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Lindsay Jr,, Brian Lindsay, and Jared LindsayFipps; three granddaughters, Amanda McCormick (Charley), Kristy Lindsay, and Lindsay Arnette; seven great-granddaughters, Brenda Young Walters (Bradley), Breanna Young, Morgan Young, Donna-Beth McCormick, Hanna McCormick, Sydney Lindsay, and Ali Lindsay; two great-grandsons, Justin Lindsay, and Chase McCormick; and a great-great-granddaughter, Sage Walters; two special extended family members, Madolyn Britt, and Helaina Britt; and a special friend, Betty Shorter (Jamal).

A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery with Rev. Gary Henderson and Pastor John Mark Calhoun officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.