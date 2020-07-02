KATHY JEAN PRIDGEN DANIELS

LAURINBURG — Kathy Jean Pridgen Daniels, 70, of Laurinburg, passed away peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on July 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born at Baker-Thompson Memorial Hospital in 1949 in Lumberton, N.C., the daughter of Craven and Edna Mae Pridgen.

Kathy was raised in Lumberton with her siblings Jerry, Jimmy and Steve. She married the love of her life, Harrison Daniels on Sept. 22, 1973. They were looking forward to celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary.

Kathy was a woman of many talents and had a varied work experience throughout her life. She worked in textile mills, (where she met her husband), managed a kitchen remodeling business, owned a cleaning business and at one time was even a bartender. She thought of herself as a serial entrepreneur and had many business ventures, from a hot dog food truck to her own retail consignment store.

Everyone always knew where they stood with Kathy. She wasn't afraid to tell you her thoughts on anything. She always told the truth, even if it was something you didn't want to hear (like how many strokes you really had on the golf course). If you had a way of doing something, she had a better way to do it. She was blunt and not afraid to tell you how she felt, while never intending to offend.

Kathy loved to golf. That's where her competitiveness came out the most. She had a great swing and would often be on the green in regulation, only to struggle with putting, but she never missed counting a single stroke on the score card. She loved camping, cooking, shopping, gardening, skin care and long phone calls. Christmas was always her favorite holiday and she loved celebrating people's birthdays. There was nothing she wouldn't try from riding a motorcycle in flip flops, to trying to hit a 100 mph fastball in a batting cage, to swapping the clothes off her back for a new outfit at a market in Mexico. Anyone who was in a car while Kathy drove knows that she made that an adventure as well. She always drove with two feet, just like her father.

Her real talent, however, was giving all of herself to others. Her family was her pride and joy. She was an exceptionally loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and wife who always supported her family to the fullest. If you were lucky enough to call her a friend, she always went out of her way to make you feel special and you were treated just like family. She never met a stranger and had a knack for striking up a conversation with anyone, particularly if they happen to be holding a baby. Even at her consignment store she was so generous; she often gave things away that she was supposed to be selling. Her love of beach music and shagging spanned decades; from her first date with her husband to her recent first-place finish with her dance partner, Michael Edwards in Pinehurst (which resulted in a big gift basket and their picture in the paper!).

Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Craven and Edna Mae; and brothers, Jerry and Jimmy.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harrison Daniels; brother, Steve; sons, Ray Daniels, and Lynn Pridgen (and his wife Teresa); daughters, Gerrian Pritchett (and her husband Michael), and Karen Gibson; grandchildren, Caroline Pridgen and Charles Pridgen, Ethan Lupo, Nicholas House, and Crystal Vaughn and Zachary Vaughn; great-grandson, Cayden; and fur baby, Bella.

A viewing and service of remembrance will be held at Raeford Evangelical Methodist Church in Raeford on Sunday at 5 p.m. There will be a private burial on Monday.