KATHY RICE PHILLIPS

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Kathy Rice Phillips, 65, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Lumberton, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, under the care of VITAS Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto, Fla. She was born on May 27, 1953, in Robeson County, to the late Talmadge Mercer Rice and Marjorie Parnell Rice.

Along with her father, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Raymond T. Phillips.

She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Rice of Lumberton; her husband, Johnnie C. Phillips of Lumberton; two sons, John Shannon Phillips (Tanya), and Thomas M. Phillips (Jerri), all of Lumberton; six grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Kristina, Kristopher, K'Anna, and Sara; a great-granddaughter, Nala Rayne; two brothers, Carroll Rice (Debbie) of Mineral, Va., and Timothy Rice (Pat) of Lumberton; her mother-in-law, Carol Phillips of Lumberton; and her best friend, Robbin Baxley of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton with Rev. Johnny Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.