KATIE BELL LOCKLEAR

SHANNON — Mrs. Katie Ree Bell Locklear, of Shannon, transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie A. Locklear; and her parents, James W. Bell and Lucrettie Ledwell Bell.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Zion Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Nicholas McNeill, Rev. Jimmie Hammonds and Rev. Ron Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Hammonds, Lana L. Oxendine (Herbert), both of Shannon; a son, Luhrs Locklear (Cathy) of Lumberton; six grandchildren, Luciana Hunt, Eddie Hammonds (Brandie), Lindsay Hunt (Keith), Dakotah Oxendine, Nacona Oxendine, and Yakecen Oxendine; a sister, Dorothy Blue (James) of Shannon; two brothers, Luther Bell (Geraldine) of Lumberton, and Lonnie Bell (Ann) of Shannon; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Madison, Nevaeh, Braylon, Kaelyn, Elijah, Brileigh, Hunter, Cameron, Keyana, Jaocb, Maliyah, Ryder, Annalise, and Arriana; a great-great-grandchild, Kashton; and a host of family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Arrangements are through Revels Funeral Home of Lumberton.