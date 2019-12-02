KATIE COX HUCKS SHEPHERD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Katie Cox Hucks Shepherd, 84, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on July 14, 1935, to the late Rossie Cox Sr. and the late Vera Anderson Cox.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Dan Shepherd; and a son, Michael Hucks.

She is survived by two sons, Joey Hucks and wife, JoAnn, of Lumberton, and Keith Hucks and wife, Angie, of Clayton; four grandchildren, Mandell Hucks, Joey "Jo Jo" Hucks, Nikki Hucks, and Miranda Hucks; five great-grandchildren, Maci, Walker, Tori, Joseph, and Cleo; two brothers, Henry Cox, and Rossie "Buddy" Cox Jr., both of Lumberton; a sister, Alma Jewel Durden of Bladenboro; a special niece, Judy Walters of Bladenboro; and a special friend, Jeannette Aldridge of Parkton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Long Branch Baptist Church, 8878 N.C. 72 in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Brett Young, Ronnie Cox and Chaplain Jimmy Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C. 28358; or to Gibson Cancer Center, 1200 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.