KATIE LEE WARWICK CONNOR

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Katie Lee Warwick Connor, 84, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 5, 1935, to the late Foncie Warwick and the late Cynthia Lewis Warwick.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Ray Connor; a son, Anthony Ray Connor; and two sisters, Christine Patterson and Sadie Lee.

She is survived by her two sons, Hugh Connor and wife, Betty, of Lumberton, and Keith Connor and wife, Kathi, of Gastonia; three grandchildren, Carmen "Chanelle" Connor and husband, De'Andre Stevenson, of Greensboro, Matthew Connor and wife, Jenn, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Taylor White and husband, Heath, of Gastonia; five great-grandchildren, Xavier, Nolan, Destiny, Landon and Madison; and two sisters, Betty McKeithan of Nakina, and Angie Hartis of Charlotte.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, with Rev. Tony Stevens officiating. Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Floyd Mortuary & Crematory of Lumberton and online condolences can be made at www.FloydMortuary.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.