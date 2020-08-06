KATRINA D. DAVIS

TAR HEEL — Ms. Katrina D. Davis, 64, of Tar Heel, passed on July 29, 2020.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Spring Branch A.M.E. Zion Church, 1205 Spring Branch Road, Tar Heel, N.C.; burial, Washington Cemetery, Tar Heel; and viewing, Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

She is survived by a daughter, Tiwanna Davis of Tar Heel; granddaughter, NiBria Davis McMillan (Travis) of Hope Mills; brothers, Joseph Davis Sr. (Barbara) of Fayetteville, and Tommy Lee Cromartie of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Doris Everette of Red Springs; and a special friend, Henry Sinclair Jr.

Face coverings are highly recommended due to coronavirus.

McKoy and Sons Mortuary, Inc.